For people who are indecisive about investing in a Tesla due to plenty of reports of mounting service visits, at least you can buy a car knowing it will eventually drive itself to the service center when necessary. Or, you can simply sit on the couch and reach out to Tesla Mobile Service.

While that's not exactly the case yet, Tesla claims its cars will eventually be able to drive completely unassisted. In fact, the company plans to use cars as robo-taxis, with no one in the driver's seat.

It will likely be a long time before Tesla's Full Self-Driving Beta technology is actually capable of full self-driving in all situations. However, since the system was launched in beta form to a small group of drivers, it appears to have improved dramatically. We're seeing more and more unassisted drives, and many of them are quite long and challenging.

In the video above, produced by one of the first Tesla FSD Beta testers – Tesla Owners Silicon Valley founder John Stringer – the Model X crossover navigates and pilots itself to a Tesla Service Center with no disengagements or human interventions.

Stringer notes that his car is currently on FSD Beta versions 8.1 (2020.48.35.1). As you can see, the drive to the Tesla Service Center is made up of residential, city, and highway driving. The drive doesn't appear to be as difficult as some we've seen, and there's not excessive traffic or inclement weather, but it's still quite compelling to see the driver-assist technology perform exactly as intended.

Check out the video and let us know what you think. What's your forecast on the future timeline for Tesla's Full Self-Driving technology?