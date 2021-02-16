It was only two months ago that Tesla shut down their Model S and X production in order to prepare for the refreshed versions of both models. Now, the company says deliveries have started (or will very soon) for those who preordered the refreshed Model X.

According to a tip provided by a preorder customer to Teslarati, his account was recently updated, showing an expected delivery date between February 15th and March 15th. That’s much sooner than the estimated delivery date of May-June that’s shown on the Model X order site.

We have yet to discover if that’s the case with the Model S, but it’s very likely that deliveries are also being made already or will be in the coming days. Last month, during Tesla’s Q4 earnings call, Elon Musk said deliveries of the new Model S Plaid will start in February:

“We'll be delivering next month. So this is a tri-motor Model S with a completely new interior... [which] will be the first production car ever that is able to go 0 to 60 miles an hour in under two seconds. So no production car, ever, has been able to get below two seconds zero to 60.”

Both updated models will look about the same on the outside, most of the refresh happened inside. Something that many are wondering about is the yoke steering wheel. Is it a joke? We think it is. Early deliveries will confirm this. Besides the legal issues of a yoke steering wheel in a passenger car, imagine doing a three-point turn in a tight parking lot without the top of the wheel being there. The cool factor would quickly fade during many daily driving situations. Regardless, as we already reported, a regular steering wheel will be offered. However, it’s a different story if Musk actually gets the Model S to hoover.