Which fully electric four-door sedan can rocket to 60 mph in fewer than two seconds, provide room for a family of five and their luggage, and cost less than $150,000? The Tesla Model S Plaid, of course. However, these facts are simply something that many people don't take the time to consider. Why?

If you're not in the market for a car that costs over $100,000, or you're not in the market for an electric car, you probably couldn't really care less that Tesla is about to launch a refreshed version of its flagship Model S with supercar-like acceleration. To many people, a car like the Tesla Model S is just a rich person's car. Moreover, the "expensive" Model S Plaid, much like the Porsche Taycan, is just ridiculous in the eyes of many.

With the said, if you compare the Model S Plaid to other cars that have the ability to accelerate so quickly, its incredible value makes a whole lot of sense. First of all, there's no other production car that can accelerate to 60 mph in under 2 seconds. Those that can come close are typically high-dollar, two-seat, purpose-built supercars that cost millions of dollars, such as the Bugatti Chiron.

If you're in the market for something like a Bugatti Chiron or Hennessey Venom, the Model S Plaid isn't likely on your radar. These are $3 to $4 million dollar race cars. But, what if you could eat your cake and have it, too?

The Tesla Model S Plaid will be the quickest car ever produced, despite the fact that it's a large and practical family sedan. Tesla owner and YouTube influencer Cleanerwatt dives deep to provide us with all the details. Check out the video and leave us a comment.