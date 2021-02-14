We look forward to and appreciate Tesla buying guides. In fact, we love all EV buying guides and buying advice. The only way to get the whole picture is to consult many such resources. However, we've seen and shared Tesla buying guides before. So, why another?

As Tesla's vehicles are constantly evolving, updates are continuous, and prices and "trims" sometimes change, it's helpful to have an updated Tesla buying guide from time to time.

Now that Tesla has four unique vehicles available, and has essentially refreshed all its cars, it may not be so easy to choose the best Tesla for you. The Tesla Model Y crossover just came to market less than a year ago, and it has already undergone a few notable changes. Tesla just refreshed the Model 3 to include the same new features found in and on the Model Y. Finally, Tesla is refreshing its flagship Model S and Model X vehicles, in addition to bringing the tri-motor Plaid powertrain to market.

A Tesla buying guide put together by a knowledgeable and honest Tesla owner is a solid resource as more people are considering switching to an electric car. Deciding on any new (or used) car can be a difficult task. This is especially true if you're planning to switch from a gas car to your first electric car.

Moreover, if you're considering buying a Tesla vehicle, the decision-making process can prove to be even more frustrating. This is because there is a lot of information Tesla doesn't necessarily share publically on its website. People have many questions, and many people live in an area where Tesla's vehicles aren't common. Not to mention they may not have a Tesla store nearby.

Tesla owner and YouTube influencer Ryan Shaw put together an updated breakdown of all Tesla's cars. Which one you should buy? What's coming in the future?

As always, check out the in-depth Tesla buying guide video for all the details. Then, let us know what else you would add. Are you planning to buy your first EV soon? Will you buy a Tesla?