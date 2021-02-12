Toyota EVs are set to arrive in the U.S. later this year. Yup, you heard that right. The company that’s known to boast hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and fuel cell vehicles announced on Wednesday that two battery electric vehicles will reach our shores: a crossover and a sedan.

Last year, Toyota announced it was developing a RAV4-sized crossover with Subaru. That will likely be the electric crossover planned for the U.S. market.

Toyota is hiding its BEV sedan under the cover.

As for the electric sedan, we can only guess what it could be at this point. Toyota is conveniently hiding it under a cover, but if you look closely, it doesn’t share body lines with the Corolla, Camry, or Murai. Like the crossover, this is an all-new product from Toyota, not an EV based on a gasoline platform, like many are currently doing.

The automaker’s upcoming e-TNGA electric platform has been developed to fit a variety of vehicles. It will come in three different wheelbase lengths, can accommodate three different battery sizes, and can be configured for front-, rear-, and all-wheel drive. As for battery pack size, driving range, and charging time, Toyota is still keeping that close to its chest.

Toyota E-TNGA

Although, Toyota will probably source its battery packs from the new joint venture it created with Panasonic called Prime Planet Energy & Solutions Inc. Speaking of battery packs, keep in mind that Toyota is currently working on solid-state battery technology that could hit the market within a few years. Solid-state batteries significantly reduce charging time. The automaker claims a full charge in just 10 minutes and a driving range of over 300 miles.

All this might seem strange because not too long ago Toyota got lots of heat for their self-charging hybrid campaign while its luxury arm, Lexus, tried to convince Tesla owners to trade their Tesla in for a Lexus. But, once the Japanese behemoth gets its EV game in order, expect to see competitive products.