Toyota and Panasonic have been expected to jointly develop and produce EV batteries for quite some time now, as the upcoming joint venture was hinted in 2019, while a feasibility study started in 2017.

Finally, this month, the two Japanese behemoths announced the decision to establish Prime Planet Energy & Solutions, Inc., a joint venture specializing in automotive prismatic batteries.

Formally, it will be launched in April 2020 with a 51% share for Toyota and 49% for Panasonic.

Prime Planet Energy & Solutions will develop, manufacture, and sell automotive batteries (conventional lithium-ion as well as new chemistries) not only for Toyota's use, but also for other manufacturers.

"The joint venture announced by Toyota and Panasonic will develop highly competitive, cost-effective batteries that are safe and feature excellent quality and performance (in terms of capacity, output, durability, etc.), enabling use with peace of mind by all customers. Furthermore, the joint venture will supply batteries not only to Toyota but also, broadly and stably, to all customers."

It's not yet known how big the scale of the project will be, but at least the initial target is for 5,100 employees, including 2,400 at a subsidiary in China.