Hopefully, the upcoming Ioniq 5 will launch Hyundai onto the path of growth again.

Hyundai reports (as a manufacturer) 4,908 plug-in electric car sales globally in January. That's about 6.3% less than a year ago and the fourth consecutive month of a year-over-year decline.

Plug-ins stand for 3.5% of the total volume of the brand, which also is one of the lowest levels in the last two years.

Sales by powertrain type:

  • BEVs: 4,062 (down 15%)
  • PHEVs: 846 (up 78%)
  • FCVs: 236 (up 51%)

Hyundai plug-in electric car sales – January 2021

We believe that Hyundai is going to improve its results significantly later this year, once the all-new Ioniq 5 model enters the market. The existing Kona Electric is also getting its facelifted version, which should help too.

Model results

The Kona Electric remains the dominant model in the lineup:

The hydrogen fuel-cell model — NEXO — noted 236 sales, mostly in South Korea (142).

