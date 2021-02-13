Hyundai reports (as a manufacturer) 4,908 plug-in electric car sales globally in January. That's about 6.3% less than a year ago and the fourth consecutive month of a year-over-year decline.

Plug-ins stand for 3.5% of the total volume of the brand, which also is one of the lowest levels in the last two years.

Sales by powertrain type:

BEVs: 4,062 (down 15%)

(down 15%) PHEVs: 846 (up 78%)

(up 78%) FCVs: 236 (up 51%)

Hyundai plug-in electric car sales – January 2021

We believe that Hyundai is going to improve its results significantly later this year, once the all-new Ioniq 5 model enters the market. The existing Kona Electric is also getting its facelifted version, which should help too.

Model results

The Kona Electric remains the dominant model in the lineup:

The hydrogen fuel-cell model — NEXO — noted 236 sales, mostly in South Korea (142).