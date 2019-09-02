The final production version of the refreshed Hyundai IONIQ Electric was rated at 311 km (193 miles) of WLTP range, which is almost 6% more than 294 km (183 miles) stated in the preliminary specs. All thanks to a new 38.3 kWh battery (net), which replaces previous 28 kWh (up 36%).

Together with other improvements, like a 100 kW electric motor (instead 88 kW), 7.2 kW on-board charger (instead 6.6 kW), 1-pedal driving mode, various design tweaks, revamped exterior and interior (including new infotainment features), comprehensive connectivity (Blue Link connectivity services) and new safety features (SmartSense active safety and driving assistance systems) the new IONIQ Electric is definitely worth consideration in an increasingly competitive market.

'

Sales of the new Hyundai IONIQ Electric are expected to start in Europe in September 2019 (outgoing version was offered from €33,300 in Germany) and the price is not yet known. We assume that the U.S. will follow.

The new plug-in hybrid Hyundai IONIQ Plug-In, with only minor tweaks, is in Germany offered from €29,990, compared to €22,800 for the conventional Hyundai IONIQ Hybrid.

Earlier this month, the South Korean manufacturer boasted also that the refreshed IONIQ family maintained its maximum crash safety rating of five stars from the Euro NCAP.

Hyundai IONIQ Electric specs:

38.3 kWh (net) lithium-ion polymer battery (output 113 kW, nominal voltage 319.4 V), compared to 28 kWh previously

(net) lithium-ion polymer battery (output 113 kW, nominal voltage 319.4 V), compared to 28 kWh previously Battery energy density: 112.4 Wh/kg w/o battery heater and 111.2 Wh/kg w/ battery heater

range of 311 km (193 miles) (WLTP)

Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor - 100 kW (136 PS) and 295 Nm with 7.412:1 gear ratio (compared to 88 kW previously)

and with 7.412:1 gear ratio (compared to 88 kW previously) top speed of 165 km/h (102.6 mph)

7.2 kW on-board charger (compared to 6.6 kW previously)

on-board charger (compared to 6.6 kW previously) Standard AC charging in roughly: 6 hrs 5 mins

DC fast charging (80%) in less than 1 h: approx 57 min from 50 kW charger and approx 54 min from 100 kW charger (the peak power above 50 kW is available only for narrow SOC window)

Dimensions (m): length 4,470 , width 1,820, height 1,450/1,475, Wheelbase 2,700

Curb weight (in running order): 1,527 (min.)/1,575 (max.) kg

Max Payload: 395-443 kg

Gross Vehicle Weight: 1,970 kg

See detailed specs here.

Gallery: New Hyundai IONIQ Electric