Our friends at Teslarati recently published an article pointing to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's investigation of LG Energy Solution EV batteries following multiple reports of cell failures. The probe involves over 138,000 vehicles from various automotive brands, including Chrysler, GM, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz (smart), and Volkswagen.

NHTSA's report, which was made official on April 1, 2022, points out a host of EVs that are equipped with LG Energy Solution (LGES) cells and have been recalled. The recalls, most of which we've covered in articles on InsideEVs, impacted the 2017-2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV, 2019-2020 Hyundai Kona Electric, Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid, and Volkswagen ID.4. Hyundai also put out a second related recall in 2021 for the Kona and Ioniq, and Mercedes-Benz recalled a single 2019 Smart ForTwo ED.

Several automakers across the globe use cells from LGES in their electric cars and SUVs. Moreover, the battery producer has established partnerships with some brands, and Chrysler (Stellantis) has plans to build a battery factory in Canada as a joint effort with LGES. According to the NHTSA's "ODI RESUME" document related to the investigation:

“The purpose of this Equipment Query is to write to LG, and other companies that might have purchased the same or similar equipment from LG, notify them of this defect in any vehicles they manufactured, and to ensure thorough safety Investigation: EQ 22-001 Open Resume Page 2 of 2 recalls are conducted where appropriate."

Teslarati notes that the situation with the Chevrolet Bolt EV and Bolt EUV is likely the most well-known when it comes to issues with LGES batteries. GM recalled the vehicles after a series of fires. It also had to halt production for many months, and it's replacing battery packs for impacted owners.

NHTSA clarified in a statement to The Detroit News that its most recent query into the situation is a "follow-up procedure." It also said the goal is to make sure that the same (or similar) batteries as those involved in the recall aren't being put into other EVs. In addition, NHTSA said LGES intends to "fully cooperate with the inquiry."

