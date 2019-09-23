The 2nd model evolution of IONIQ Electric, 2020 Kona Electric and NEXO were on display.

Hyundai, besides concept models, presented at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show three production zero-emission models:

Here we take a quick walkthrough of each model, starting with an outstanding presentation of the Hyundai IONIQ Electric - both of the exterior and interior - by SDA Dan Cars (see review above).

As we can see, the new IONIQ after a facelift - with new LED lights, new front design and many small tweaks - is noticeably more attractive. The most important technical improvement is more range - 311 km (193 miles) (WLTP).

Hyundai IONIQ Electric specs:

  • 38.3 kWh (net) lithium-ion polymer battery (output 113 kW, nominal voltage 319.4 V), compared to 28 kWh previously
  • Battery energy density: 112.4 Wh/kg w/o battery heater and 111.2 Wh/kg w/ battery heater
  • range of 311 km (193 miles) (WLTP)
  • Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor - 100 kW (136 PS) and 295 Nm with 7.412:1 gear ratio (compared to 88 kW previously)
  • top speed of 165 km/h (102.6 mph)
  • 7.2 kW on-board charger (compared to 6.6 kW previously)
  • Standard AC charging in roughly: 6 hrs 5 mins
  • DC fast charging (80%) in less than 1 h: approx 57 min from 50 kW charger and approx 54 min from 100 kW charger (the peak power above 50 kW is available only for narrow SOC window)
  • Dimensions (m): length 4,470 , width 1,820, height 1,450/1,475, Wheelbase 2,700
  • Curb weight (in running order): 1,527 (min.)/1,575 (max.) kg
  • Max Payload: 395-443 kg
  • Gross Vehicle Weight: 1,970 kg

See detailed specs here.

Hyundai IONIQ Electric at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show

2020 Hyundai Kona Electric

Hyundai Kona Electric at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show

Here is Hyundai's most popular all-electric model, the Kona Electric in the 2020 model year version in top of the line trim with a 64 kWh battery.

This new 2020 version in Europe will be equipped with a three-phase 11 kW on-board charger as standard, in opposition to the previous 7.2 kW single-phase.

Hyundai NEXO

Finally the Hyundai NEXO. One of the most advanced and best-selling hydrogen fuel cell models on the market (although still with sales just at a very small four-digit number per year).

