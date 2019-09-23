Hyundai, besides concept models, presented at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show three production zero-emission models:

Here we take a quick walkthrough of each model, starting with an outstanding presentation of the Hyundai IONIQ Electric - both of the exterior and interior - by SDA Dan Cars (see review above).

As we can see, the new IONIQ after a facelift - with new LED lights, new front design and many small tweaks - is noticeably more attractive. The most important technical improvement is more range - 311 km (193 miles) (WLTP).

Hyundai IONIQ Electric specs:

38.3 kWh (net) lithium-ion polymer battery (output 113 kW, nominal voltage 319.4 V), compared to 28 kWh previously

(net) lithium-ion polymer battery (output 113 kW, nominal voltage 319.4 V), compared to 28 kWh previously Battery energy density: 112.4 Wh/kg w/o battery heater and 111.2 Wh/kg w/ battery heater

range of 311 km (193 miles) (WLTP)

Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor - 100 kW (136 PS) and 295 Nm with 7.412:1 gear ratio (compared to 88 kW previously)

and with 7.412:1 gear ratio (compared to 88 kW previously) top speed of 165 km/h (102.6 mph)

7.2 kW on-board charger (compared to 6.6 kW previously)

on-board charger (compared to 6.6 kW previously) Standard AC charging in roughly: 6 hrs 5 mins

DC fast charging (80%) in less than 1 h: approx 57 min from 50 kW charger and approx 54 min from 100 kW charger (the peak power above 50 kW is available only for narrow SOC window)

Dimensions (m): length 4,470 , width 1,820, height 1,450/1,475, Wheelbase 2,700

Curb weight (in running order): 1,527 (min.)/1,575 (max.) kg

Max Payload: 395-443 kg

Gross Vehicle Weight: 1,970 kg

See detailed specs here.

2020 Hyundai Kona Electric

Here is Hyundai's most popular all-electric model, the Kona Electric in the 2020 model year version in top of the line trim with a 64 kWh battery.

This new 2020 version in Europe will be equipped with a three-phase 11 kW on-board charger as standard, in opposition to the previous 7.2 kW single-phase.

Hyundai NEXO

Finally the Hyundai NEXO. One of the most advanced and best-selling hydrogen fuel cell models on the market (although still with sales just at a very small four-digit number per year).

