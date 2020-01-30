As originally reported by CarsDirect, Hyundai immediately followed up this week's big official announcement with a whopping $11,500 discount. Not even a full day after Hyundai made pricing official for its 2020 Ioniq Electric and verified its upgraded range, which now beats the Nissan LEAF, the South Korean auto manufacturer is sponsoring appealing incentives.

CarsDirect accessed dealer bulletins and learned that car shoppers may be eligible for discounts as high as $10,500 to $11,500 when leasing the 2020 Ioniq Electric. The discount varies by area and whether you chose a 36- or 39-month lease. This likely takes the $7,500 federal EV tax credit into account, which means Hyundai is adding some $3,000 to $4,000 off on top of the credit.

CarsDirect also points out that the best incentives on the 2020 Ioniq Electric appear to be available "in zero-emission states in the Eastern U.S." All-in-all, with the largest discount, you can lease an Ioniq Electric for $209 per month for 36 months with $2,199 due at signing. It includes 10,000 miles per year.

If you were planning to finance a new Ioniq Electric, you may want to wait and see if promotions improve. According to CarsDirect, current programs are set at 1.9% financing for 60 months or 2.9% for 72 months in most areas.

The 2020 Ioniq Electric starts at $33,045 plus destination. It offers an EPA-estimated 170 miles of range, which is 46 miles more than the outgoing model (or a 37 percent improvement).