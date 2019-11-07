The upcoming 2020 Hyundai IONIQ Electric just received official EPA range and energy consumption ratings. Range is vastly improved over 2019 and its efficiency remains highest in the industry, tied with the Tesla Model 3.

The EPA-rated range, according to Fueleconomy.gov, is 170 miles (273.5 km), a 37% improvement over the 2019 version. Interestingly, the battery capacity was increased by close to 37% from 28 kWh (net) to 38.3 kWh (net).

2020 Hyundai IONIQ Electric EPA rating

The energy efficiency decreased a little bit (by 2% in the combined test cycle) as the new IONIQ requires 253 Wh/mile (157 Wh/km).

The new EPA rating (compared to differences from the 2019 model year IONIQ Electric):

range: 170 miles (273.5 km) (up by 37%)

combined: 253 Wh/mile (157 Wh/km) (up by 2%)

city: 232 Wh/mile (144 Wh/km) (up 3%)

highway: 279 Wh/mile (173 Wh/km) (up by 1%)

* efficiency includes charging losses

Gallery: New Hyundai IONIQ Electric

76 Photos

Hyundai IONIQ Electric specs:

range of 311 km (193 miles) WLTP and 170 miles (273.5 km) EPA



38.3 kWh (net) lithium-ion polymer battery (output 113 kW, nominal voltage 319.4 V), compared to 28 kWh previously

Battery energy density: 112.4 Wh/kg w/o battery heater and 111.2 Wh/kg w/ battery heater

Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor - 100 kW (136 PS) and 295 Nm with 7.412:1 gear ratio (compared to 88 kW previously)

top speed of 165 km/h (102.6 mph)

7.2 kW on-board charger (compared to 6.6 kW previously)

Standard AC charging in roughly: 6 hrs 5 mins

DC fast charging (80%) in less than 1 h: approx 57 min from 50 kW charger and approx 54 min from 100 kW charger (the peak power above 50 kW is available only for narrow SOC window)

Dimensions (m): length 4,470 , width 1,820, height 1,450/1,475, Wheelbase 2,700

Curb weight (in running order): 1,527 (min.)/1,575 (max.) kg

Max Payload: 395-443 kg

Gross Vehicle Weight: 1,970 kg

See detailed specs from the European press release on the updated IONIQ Electric here.