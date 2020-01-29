The 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric has gained a 36 percent larger 38.3 kWh battery pack which allows it to travel up to 170 miles (274 km) on a single charge. Previously, its 28 kWh pack provided a maximum claimed range of 124 miles (200 km), but now its range exceeds that of the Nissan Leaf.

Hyundai has also given it a more powerful electric motor, with 134 horsepower (it had 118 horsepower before the update), although torque remains the same 218 pound-feet (295 Nm). The car’s on-board charger is also more powerful, going up from 6.6 kW to 7.2 kW, but if the Ioniq is hooked up to a 100 kW fast charger, the automaker says it can reach 80 percent charge in exactly 54 minutes.

Also new is the Eco+ mode which is supposed to make the car even more frugal than the regular Eco mode. If it’s like the Eco+ mode in other EVs, then it probably stops all nonessential systems (like the heating or air-con) from draining the battery in the quest to deliver the maximum possible range with the remaining charge.

Hyundai has also updated the Ioniq Electric’s exterior. It features a new pattern on the fully closed off grille, revised front and rear bumpers, as well as new side sill moldings and wheel designs. Inside, there’s a new instrument panel, mood lighting and touch-sensitive buttons for the climate controls - there's now an optional 10.25-inch infotainment screen available too.

The 2020 Ioniq Electric is slightly more expensive than the outgoing version - the base SE model now starts at $33,045. If you want the fully-featured Limited model, that comes in at $38,615. The model is eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit and prices don’t include the $955 destination charge.