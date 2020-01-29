It can now travel 46 more miles on a single charge, surpassing the Nissan LEAF.
The 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric has gained a 36 percent larger 38.3 kWh battery pack which allows it to travel up to 170 miles (274 km) on a single charge. Previously, its 28 kWh pack provided a maximum claimed range of 124 miles (200 km), but now its range exceeds that of the Nissan Leaf.
Hyundai has also given it a more powerful electric motor, with 134 horsepower (it had 118 horsepower before the update), although torque remains the same 218 pound-feet (295 Nm). The car’s on-board charger is also more powerful, going up from 6.6 kW to 7.2 kW, but if the Ioniq is hooked up to a 100 kW fast charger, the automaker says it can reach 80 percent charge in exactly 54 minutes.
Also new is the Eco+ mode which is supposed to make the car even more frugal than the regular Eco mode. If it’s like the Eco+ mode in other EVs, then it probably stops all nonessential systems (like the heating or air-con) from draining the battery in the quest to deliver the maximum possible range with the remaining charge.
Hyundai has also updated the Ioniq Electric’s exterior. It features a new pattern on the fully closed off grille, revised front and rear bumpers, as well as new side sill moldings and wheel designs. Inside, there’s a new instrument panel, mood lighting and touch-sensitive buttons for the climate controls - there's now an optional 10.25-inch infotainment screen available too.
The 2020 Ioniq Electric is slightly more expensive than the outgoing version - the base SE model now starts at $33,045. If you want the fully-featured Limited model, that comes in at $38,615. The model is eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit and prices don’t include the $955 destination charge.
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 28, 2020 – Hyundai Motor America has announced prices for the eco-friendly 2020 IONIQ Electric car. The redesigned 2020 IONIQ Electric delivers 170 miles of range, technology and advanced standard safety features at a starting price of $33,045 for the well-equipped SE model. Customers may receive the available federal tax credit of up to $7,500[i] making the net price $25,545 for the SE model. The top-of-the-line Limited is available for $38,615 ($31,115 net with federal tax credit) and now offers the following optional features: Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection, Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist with Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist, Highway Drive Assist, 10.25-inch navigation system and Harman Kardon premium audio. Hyundai also announced today its collaboration with Amazon Home Services to make shopping for and installing home electric vehicle chargers easy. Installations will use licensed electricians and will be backed by Amazon’s Happiness Guarantee.
2020 IONIQ Electric Pricing
Model
Electric Motor
Transmission
Drivetrain
MSRP
SE
100kW (134HP & 218 lb.-ft. of torque)
Single-speed Reduction Gear
FWD
$33,045
Limited
100kW (134HP & 218 lb.-ft. of torque)
Single-speed Reduction Gear
FWD
$38,615
Freight Charges for the 2020MY IONIQ Electric are $955 and are not included in the chart.
2020 IONIQ Electric
2020 IONIQ Electric Enhancements
- Driving range increases from 124 miles to 170 miles
- Battery pack capacity increases from 28 kWh to 38.3 kWh
- On-board charger increases from 6.6 kW to 7.2 kW increasing charging speed
- Using a 100-kW fast-charging station, the new battery can reach 80% charge in as little as 54 minutes
- 133 combined MPGe makes IONIQ Electric one of the most efficient vehicles sold in the U.S.
- Horsepower increases from 118 hp. to 134 hp.
The new IONIQ Electric’s battery has been upgraded from 28 kWh to 38.3 kWh, meaning drivers can go even further between charges. It boasts 36% additional energy storage capacity, offering a total of 170 miles of estimated range. Its e-motor delivers 134 horsepower and 218 lb.-ft. of torque and is fitted standard with a 7.2-kW on-board charger - an upgrade from current 6.6-kW – for Type 2 AC charging. Using a 100-kW fast-charging station, the battery can reach 80% charge in as little as 54 minutes.
The new IONIQ Electric also features Eco+, which supplements the standard Eco, Comfort and Sport driving modes. By selecting the Eco+ mode, drivers can reduce their energy consumption extending the car’s remaining energy.
Home charger and installation available through Amazon
Hyundai currently offers the Kona Electric, IONIQ Electric and, IONIQ Plug-in Hybrid models. Current and future owners of Hyundai plug-in electric models now have a one-stop destination at which to select appropriate charging systems and schedule home installation at amazon.com/hyundai-charging-solutions. The new EV home charger solutions expands Hyundai’s “Digital Showroom” on Amazon.com.
Amazon Home Services EV charger options include:
- Transparent pricing of applicable Level-2 charging systems approved by Hyundai
- No questionnaire forms, photos or call back to schedule appointment
- Wizard tool to identify customer’s property and installation type
- Helpful reviews from other Amazon customers
- Convenient online scheduling, rescheduling and payment using a linked Amazon account
2020 IONIQ Electric Highlights
Exterior design enhancements
- New distinctive pattern on the closed grille of the Electric
- New front and rear bumper fascias
- LED head, tail and daytime running lamps
- New wheel designs
- New side sill moldings
Interior design enhancements
- Available 10.25-inch widescreen Navigation system
- New center LCD information screen
- New upper and lower instrument panel
- New console upper cover
- Dark chrome instrument panel trim
- Touchscreen heating and cooling controls
- Ambient lighting
- Piano key controls
2020 IONIQ Electric SE (Replaces 19MY Electric trim)
- Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go added
- 8-inch Display Audio infotainment systems with Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ added (7-inch Display Audio system for 19MY)
- Forward Collision Avoidance-Assist w/ Pedestrian Detection added with SmartSense
- Lane Keeping Assist added
- Driver Attention Warning added
- High Beam Assist added
2020 IONIQ Electric Limited enhancements
- LED Headlights
- 10.25-inch Navigation system added (8-inch for 19MY)
- Harman Kardon premium audio added
- Ambient interior lighting added
- Touchscreen heating and cooling controls added
- Highway Driving Assist added with SmartSense
- Lane Following Assist added with SmartSense
- Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist with Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist added with SmartSense
New Colors
- Stellar Silver
- Electric Shadow
Blue Link
The upgraded IONIQ Electric still features Hyundai’s Blue Link connected car system, which uses embedded telematics to allow drivers to remote start their vehicle and control air conditioning using the MyHyundai smartphone app. The app also allows users to remote lock or unlock their doors, and find their vehicle in a crowded parking lot with Car Finder and remote horn and lights. This technology also allows owners of the plug-in or electric model to remotely check the status of their battery so they know when they need to recharge the vehicle. Thanks to Blue Link, charging can be remotely controlled and scheduled via the app.
In addition, Blue Link in the new IONIQ arrives with cloud-based navigation, which offers free up-to-the-minute traffic information, POI searches, dealer locator as well as the ability to locate nearby charging stations.