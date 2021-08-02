Here is an interesting test of an already retired electric car model - the 2019 Hyundai IONIQ Electric with a 28 kWh battery (currently it's offered with 38 kWh).

Two years ago, this model passed Bjørn Nyland's 1,000 km challenge in 12 hours and 15 minutes, while the new version with a 38 kWh battery required 14 hours and 20 minutes due to its very limited charging power (higher range helps only in the beginning), although in colder weather.

Anyway, today we can take a look at the new test of the two-year-old car in optimum conditions temperature- and traffic-wise.

The new result is 11 hours and 55 minutes, a full 20 minutes better than before in a similar condition, partially thanks to a higher number of fast-charging stations and higher power output.

This result is outstanding considering the battery size and the car basically matches the Audi e-tron 50, and exceeds multiple cars with much bigger battery packs, like Jaguar I-PACE, Volvo XC40 Recharge, Nissan LEAF (62 kWh), Hyundai IONIQ Electric (38 kWh) to name just a few.

The key thing that allows going below 12 hours is very high efficiency of the car (similar to the Tesla Model 3) and high charging power in relation to its battery capacity.

Normally, the charging power exceeds 60 kW (in a 28 kWh air-cooled battery), however, once the temperature reaches 50°C, the power output is limited. That's what prevented Bjørn Nyland from an even better result.

Another thing is that around 5% State of Charge (SOC), the car likes to enter turtle mode with limited power.

Because of the small battery and limited range, Bjørn Nyland was forced to charge nine times (it could be eight if he would've charged a little bit longer at the eight stop).

Anyway, the Hyundai IONIQ Electric (28 kWh) is a benchmark for all-electric cars with a small battery pack.

Test conditions:

Date: July 22, 2021

July 22, 2021 Temperatures: 14-28°C (21.5°C on average)

14-28°C (21.5°C on average) Start: 100% State of Charge (SOC)

100% State of Charge (SOC) Number of stops for charging: 9

9 Total time: 11 hours and 55 minutes

11 hours and 55 minutes Average speed (total): 83.9 km/h (52 mph)

83.9 km/h (52 mph) Average efficiency: 171 Wh/km (275 Wh/mile)

Charging stops: