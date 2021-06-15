New research from Zutobi reveals the cheapest electric vehicles when it comes to charging and driving in the US. The study also highlights which US states are the most affordable to own an EV.

Zutobi's research analyzes the usable battery capacity (kWh) and the range (miles) to discover the cost per charge in each state and for each model.

The Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus comes out on top, followed by the Model 3 Standard Range Plus (LFP), and then the Model 3 Long Range Dual Motor.

Moving down the list past the Model 3, we have the Mini Cooper SE (Electric Hardtop), Hyundai Ioniq Electric, and Hyundai Kona Electric. Models from Audi, Ford, Jaguar, and Porsche appear toward the bottom of the list.

The study found that the Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus has an estimated cost of $3.02 per 100 miles to charge. This is almost $2.50 cheaper per 100 miles than the Audi e-Tron S 55 Quattro.

Check out the useful chart below:

The study goes on to say that Midwest states will get you the most EV mileage per $100 spent on charging. More specifically, Oklahoma has the lead, followed by Missouri and Nebraska.

Zutobi provided a chart with the cost to drive a Tesla in all 50 states (51 including Washington DC). As it turns out, California, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Hawaii are the most expensive.

The study found that in Oklahoma you could travel for 4,709 miles per $100 of electricity in the Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus. In Hawaii, you would only be able to travel 1,375 miles for that same $100.

