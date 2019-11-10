The new Hyundai IONIQ Electric might not be as successful as the first model evolution because the South Korean manufacturer wasn't able to maintain reasonable DC fast charging power of up to around 70 kW.

We appreciate that the new 38.3 kWh battery pack translated into a 37% higher EPA range of 170 miles (273.5 km), but the peak charging power decreased from around 70 kW to just under 50 kW (almost a third less).

Moreover, as the peak charging power is available only at around half of the state-of-charge (see chart below), DC fast charging time might be significantly affected. It's not good news for those who consider doing long-distance travel from time to time.

An additional problem of low power charging (longer time) that might appear is unnecessarily more expensive charging at stations, at which fees are often related to the time of use.

A comparison of 28 kWh and 38 kWh IONIQ charging power as a function of state-of-charge was provided by Fastned charging network.

The new IONIQ is between 40 and 45 kW between 10-50% SOC and then quickly declines in a few steps.

"28 kWh edition

The charge speed is up to 70 kW at our 175 and 350 kW chargers and 50 kW at our other chargers. Above 75% the charge speed requested by the car will drop, and above 85% the charge speed is reduced to 22 kW. 38 kWh edition

The charge speed on all our chargers is max 50 kW. Around 50% the charge speed requested by the car will drop, and above 75% it is reduced to 14 kW."

Separately, similar charging results were noted by Bjorn Nyland in previous tests in September.

Hyundai IONIQ Electric specs:

range of 311 km (193 miles) WLTP and 170 miles (273.5 km) EPA



38.3 kWh (net) lithium-ion polymer battery (output 113 kW, nominal voltage 319.4 V), compared to 28 kWh previously

Battery energy density: 112.4 Wh/kg w/o battery heater and 111.2 Wh/kg w/ battery heater

Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor - 100 kW (136 PS) and 295 Nm with 7.412:1 gear ratio (compared to 88 kW previously)

top speed of 165 km/h (102.6 mph)

7.2 kW on-board charger (compared to 6.6 kW previously)

Standard AC charging in roughly: 6 hrs 5 mins

DC fast charging (80%) in less than 1 h: approx 57 min from 50 kW charger and approx 54 min from 100 kW charger (the peak power above 50 kW is available only for narrow SOC window)

Dimensions (m): length 4,470 , width 1,820, height 1,450/1,475, Wheelbase 2,700

Curb weight (in running order): 1,527 (min.)/1,575 (max.) kg

Max Payload: 395-443 kg

Gross Vehicle Weight: 1,970 kg

See detailed specs from the European press release on the updated IONIQ Electric here.

source: Fastned