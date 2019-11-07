Hyundai promises to sell 13 new alternative fuel vehicles until 2022, but that is not very precise. If you already know these products, they are not exactly new, right? This is why we prefer to tell you that the company will sell nine new alternative fuel cars in the next three years. The other four are no mystery. Perhaps even more than that.

The first one is the refreshed Ioniq already presented in Europe and Asia. You read about it at least a couple of times here at InsideEVs and know the restyling brought a better EV. But Hyundai counts it as three different vehicles because the Ioniq has a plug-in hybrid and a hybrid version of the vehicle.

Does using different powertrain arrangements make it a different vehicle? If that is the case, regular car, and their hybrid derivatives also have to be considered as different models. Or vehicles with different engine and gearbox options. We don’t think that is very accurate, so we would count the new Ioniq as a single new car with alternative fuel options.

The fourth car in Hyundai’s list is the Sonata HEV. The eight-generation, also called DN8, was presented in April at the 2019 New York Auto Show. Hyundai promises to show the hybrid version of the sedan next year in the US.

With that in mind, consider that the company will probably show lots of hybrid versions of vehicles that are already for sale in the American market. The Kona will get a restyling in 2020 or 2021. It will account for 2 of the 9 vehicles expected until 2022.

Although the company is trying to make waves with this announcement, we will probably not see many totally new EVs or PHEV until 2022. They are likely to be replacements or restylings of existing cars, such as the four we have already excluded from the list. Hyundai would better have told us which of them will really add to what it already offers.