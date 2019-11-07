The company talks about 13, but 4 of them you already know.
Hyundai promises to sell 13 new alternative fuel vehicles until 2022, but that is not very precise. If you already know these products, they are not exactly new, right? This is why we prefer to tell you that the company will sell nine new alternative fuel cars in the next three years. The other four are no mystery. Perhaps even more than that.
Gallery: New Hyundai IONIQ Electric
The first one is the refreshed Ioniq already presented in Europe and Asia. You read about it at least a couple of times here at InsideEVs and know the restyling brought a better EV. But Hyundai counts it as three different vehicles because the Ioniq has a plug-in hybrid and a hybrid version of the vehicle.
Does using different powertrain arrangements make it a different vehicle? If that is the case, regular car, and their hybrid derivatives also have to be considered as different models. Or vehicles with different engine and gearbox options. We don’t think that is very accurate, so we would count the new Ioniq as a single new car with alternative fuel options.
Gallery: 2020 Hyundai Sonata (U.S.)
The fourth car in Hyundai’s list is the Sonata HEV. The eight-generation, also called DN8, was presented in April at the 2019 New York Auto Show. Hyundai promises to show the hybrid version of the sedan next year in the US.
With that in mind, consider that the company will probably show lots of hybrid versions of vehicles that are already for sale in the American market. The Kona will get a restyling in 2020 or 2021. It will account for 2 of the 9 vehicles expected until 2022.
Although the company is trying to make waves with this announcement, we will probably not see many totally new EVs or PHEV until 2022. They are likely to be replacements or restylings of existing cars, such as the four we have already excluded from the list. Hyundai would better have told us which of them will really add to what it already offers.
Hyundai to Expand Its Eco-focused Product Lines to 13 by 2022
- Hyundai will introduce six alternatively-fueled sedans and seven SUVs
- Alternative fuel powertrains include Electric, Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid systems
- Benefitting the U.S. Environment, Hyundai’s green technology leadership and propulsion helps enhance its customers’ lives
ANN ARBOR, Mich., Nov. 7, 2019 – Hyundai today announced its commitment to introduce 13 alternatively fueled vehicles by 2022, including six sedans and seven SUVs. Upcoming highlights from this eco-friendly commitment include a refreshed 2020 Ioniq Electric, Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid to be revealed later this month at the Los Angeles Auto Show. In addition, the all-new Sonata HEV sedan will be coming next year. The remaining nine eco-focused products will be showcased over the next three years.
“As the automotive industry evolves to meet the needs of a diverse customer base and environmentally-aware society, we will continue to provide alternative-propulsion options in a variety of product choices,” said Mike O’Brien, vice president of Product, Corporate and Digital Planning, Hyundai Motor America. “For consumers seeking forward-thinking and eco-friendly personal transportation options, Hyundai’s product line-up meets these criteria and more.”
Hyundai’s commitment to eco-friendly propulsion leads to improved powertrain efficiencies, particulate-matter contributions and an exceptional level of clean air improvements.
