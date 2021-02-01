We've shared some stories with you in the past about Steve Sasman. He hooked up with EVANNEX to share some articles about his Tesla Model S road trips and ownership experiences.

Sasman says there are plenty of ways you can make money with your Tesla. In fact, his YouTube channel is called Tesla Renter, since he shares his cars on Turo. However, now that he has a Tesla Model Y, and is getting back into sharing ways you can make money with your Tesla, he's relaunching his channel with the name "TESLA INCOME."

According to Sasman, the updated YouTube channel will cover Uber, Lyft, Turo, and eventually, the Tesla RoboTaxi. However, in the meantime, he's decided to start a Tesla plowing business.

Sasman says he has plans to get a plow for his upcoming Tesla Cybertruck. Since he's going to be waiting a while, he decided to get a Model Y. He says the electric crossover works well for plowing since you can add the Tesla tow hitch, which allows you to put a SnowSport plow on the rear of the vehicle.

Sasman even has a website, teslaplowing.com. If you live near Flagstaff, Arizona, you can text him or give him a call to see if he can come out and plow your property.

While we don't think many Tesla owners would want to abuse their pricey electric cars, this makes perfect sense. Electric vehicles have loads of instant torque, as well as lots of power on tap. Most also come standard with all-wheel drive, which should help immensely.

Most plows we see in our area are older gas-powered pickup trucks. However, the lack of weight in the bed can be an issue, so many of them are loaded up in the back to help with rear traction. Just think, if plow companies started swapping out end-of-life gas-powered pickup trucks for capable EVs, it would have a positive impact on emissions.

Check out the fascinating video above to see the Model Y plowing. Then, share your thoughts with us in the comment section below.