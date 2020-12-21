Lombard street is one of the most well known places in San Francisco, a magnet for those looking to take a cool urban street photo. It was designed and built in 1922 when the area was being developed and it was discovered that the 27 percent grade was just too steep for a straight road to be built on it; we imagine nobody ever dreamed that an electric car would try to navigate its way around it on its own, without any driver input.

This is not the first time that a Full Self-Driving Tesla Model 3 has tackled this road, which is as famous as it is crooked and tricky to drive on. Tesla Raj’s first attempt in an FSD Model 3 looked a bit janky, and not all that well controlled, as the car struggled to stay on course and not crash into any of the walls.

Now, one month and five FSD updates later, Raj is back on Lombard street to see if they have made any difference. So is there a visible improvement?

Well, actually yes. Sure, if you look at how much the car saws at the wheel, it still looks like it’s a bit wayward, but it’s way cleaner than before. It’s not quite perfect yet (one driveway in particular really confuses it) and if you were in the driver’s seat, you’d probably be tempted to take control of the wheel just to make sure it doesn’t crash into the walls that are very close to the street itself, but for the purpose of this experiment, we can definitely say it’s better.