Renault continues to produce and sell all-electric cars at around 12,000 a month also in November, and the majority of that - over 80% - are ZOE.

According to the preliminary data, Renault sold 12,388 BEVs last month (up 127% year-over-year).

In Europe, on which falls 12,107 sales, BEVs stand for 13.2% of the total Renault brand volume (16.1% in the case of passenger cars).

The year-to-date result is over 97,000 (up 78% year-over-year). That's about 6.1% of the global volume for the brand (6.6% in the case of passenger cars).

Renault electric car sales – November 2020

Models

For another month, Renault ZOE - the most popular electric car in Europe - was above 10,000 units and already around 86,000 YTD (passenger cars and a small number of commercial versions).

We assume that December will be similar, but what will happen in 2021 is unclear (depends on various incentives in major markets).

The all-electric Renault Twingo Z.E. noted almost 1,000 sales in November.

Data does not include plug-in hybrids or the Renault Twizy – heavy quadricycles (L7e).

Additionally, Renault Samsung Motors sold 76 SM3 Z.E. in South Korea (766 YTD).