When scanning the Internet for news, sometimes you can find really extraordinary stuff, like this special application for the six-wheel Tesla Cybertruck.

Meet the Tesla Cybertruck refuse truck with a side loader - all stainless steel - and a self-driving feature.

In theory, it could do the job on its own, but as we can see in the animation, the software is still in Beta version, so it's better not to park near to it.

Well, while the Tesla Cybertruck is not yet in production, and the refuse truck version probably never will be, the electrification of garbage trucks is progressing quickly and multiple manufacturers already offer various models.

We guess that in the U.S., the most refuse trucks were deployed by BYD, including the new Class-8 rear loader, but soon Mack will join the party with LR Electric model.