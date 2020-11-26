Electric cars are known for out-accelerating comparable gas-burning cars with ease, so in instances when the EV is more powerful than the ICE vehicle, you’d expect a drag race to be a foregone conclusion, right?

***UPDATE: It's come to our attention that the Tesla in this race was only charged to 30%. This could negatively impact its performance. Autotrader was called out for this and then blurred the screen on the Model S so that its state-of-charge couldn't be seen.

Well, as this straight line battle between a 640 horsepower Lamborghini Huracan Performante and a Tesla Model S P100D with 835 horsepower (twice the torque and the new Cheetah Stance), a little less power goes a long way, especially if a vehicle is lighter (and the Lambo is a whopping 700 kg / 1,540 pounds lighter).

Tesla quotes its top of the range Model S as being able to sprint to sixty in 2.4 seconds, two tenths quicker than the Lambo. And you can see this quite obviously in this drag race between the two, staged by AutoTrader.

The Tesla shoots off the line, reaching 60 mph quicker than the Lamborghini, but then the latter comes flying past; it’s obviously quite a bit faster, especially closer to its top end than the Tesla, but it’s also well over double the price of a Model S. They are obviously very different cars that are aimed at very different sorts of people, but if you check their spec sheets, it makes perfect sense to drag race them and see their real life difference in performance.