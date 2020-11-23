We’ve seen Teslas drag race vehicles of all shapes and sizes over the years, even snow mobiles on snow. But we’ve never seen a Tesla take on an electric snowmobile on an actual drag strip, with no snow in sight.

Well, in an effort to promote its range of electric snowmobiles, Taiga Motors pitted a Tesla Model S 85D against one of them. And, even though it was technically not in its ideal environment, the snowmobile actually powered ahead of the Model S and kept gaining on it all the way through the quarter mile.

How was this possible? Well, Taiga Motors’ battery powered snowmobiles are quite impressive pieces of kit. The more powerful versions have 180 horsepower and they are quoted as being able to hit 100 km/h (62 mph) from standstill in 2.9 seconds - what’s also remarkable about these snowmobiles is how they’ve managed to fit a 27 kWh battery pack within the confines of such a small frame.

For the record a Tesla Model S 85D, which is by no means the fastest Model S, with its 518 horsepower output, needs a full 4 seconds to hit 100 km/h (62 mph). Had the organizers found a Model S P100D, the car would have just pulled in front of the snowmobile, so this particular spec example was chosen to allow the tracked vehicle to win.