According to media reports from Germany, Opel is willing to reach for its iconic Monza model and bring it back to life as an all-electric crossover.

Monza was originally an executive fastback coupe with a six-cylinder engine, offered by Opel from 1978 to 1986. In the UK, it was sold by Opel's sister brand - Vauxhall - as Royale Coupé. We guess that if Ford was able to use the Mustang name to revamp its EV approach, and GM took Hummer, why not have Opel use Monza then?

Opel Monza GSE from left: Opel Monza concept (2013) and Opel Monza GSE

The images of the more contemporary Monza concept are actually from 2013 when Opel (still under GM) introduced at the IAA a version with a modified electric drive from Opel Ampera (European Chevrolet Volt).

It has an electric drive with a CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) range extender (three-cylinder 1.0 SIDI turbo) instead of a petrol engine.

The new all-electric Opel Monza (and Vauxhall Monza in the UK) under PSA probably will be based on the all-new all-electric eVMP platform.

It would be a long-range, sporty BEV, expected around 2024 to boost the fun factor of the brand.

The eVMP offers up to 100 kWh battery packs, all-wheel drive, and up to 250 kW of system output. Is that enough to appeal more to the heart and not just the brain?

And one more, final thought. If Opel/Vauxhall does it, we guess that the rest of the PSA brands will also get a green light to offer some sporty models too.

