Volkswagen Group and Greece signed a memorandum of understanding to establish a groundbreaking mobility system on the Mediterranean island of Astypalea.

The idea is to deploy around 1,000 electric vehicles of various types - from electric scooters (from SEAT) through electric cars like ID.3, possibly ID.4 (CROZZ concept) and BUZZ - that would replace about 1,500 conventional cars on the island today.

Combined with dense charging network (by Volkswagen's Elli subsidiary) and renewable electricity (solar and wind), it would become a "model island for climate-neutral mobility".

The project envisions year-round electric ride-sharing and vehicle sharing systems for residents (1,334) and tourists (over 72,000 a year).

Commercial vehicles and utility vehicles will be electrified as well:

"Commercial vehicles from local businesses as well as utility vehicles on the island – such as police vehicles, emergency services transport and public sector fleets – will also be electrified."

Since the island is relatively small (about 97 square kilometers) it should be fairly easy to conduct broad electrification. It's expected that the project initially will run for six years.