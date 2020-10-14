While our own Kyle Conner is busy road-tripping, track-testing, running his own Out of Spec Motoring YouTube channel, and running our new InsideEVs US YouTube channel, he still builds in time to take every car for a lap around out track in North Carolina. The footage is all available on his YouTube channel One Lap. It's simple, one lap around the track for every car, regardless of powertrain.

In this episode, Conner has a Tesla Model 3 Long Range (dual motor). If you follow us and/or One Lap, you likely already know that Conner took two different versions of the Tesla Model 3 Performance around the track. So, how does the dual-motor all-wheel-drive non-performance Model 3 stack up to the Performance model in a single lap?

If you want to see how all the car tested compare, check out Conner's spreadsheet here. You'll see the Toyota Prius Prime and Mini Cooper SE with the slowest times, at about 2:10 and 2:07, respectively. Meanwhile, the Pikes Peak Model 3 Performance pulled it off in about 1:45 followed by the standard Model 3 Performance at ~1:47. Conner hasn't yet added this current race to the chart. It's a secret, shhhh.

Place your bets on the Model 3 Long Range time before you watch for the results. How many seconds behind these leaders will it be? Will it land in the 3-spot, ahead of vehicles like the Tesla Model X Raven and Audi e-tron? Check out the video to find out. Then, don't forget to subscribe to all of the YouTube channels. Leave us your estimates and related comments below.