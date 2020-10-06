Electrification can be used to make an internal combustion-engined vehicle more efficient, but it can also be relied upon to up the power and performance. That’s what Mercedes is expected to do with this AMG GT 73 that was recently spotted while testing around the Nurburgring Nordschleife by statesidesupercars.

Currently, the most powerful version of the four-door Mercedes-AMG GT is the 63S 4Matic+ which has 639 horsepower and 900 Nm of torque. The 73 model is expected to up the total output to somewhere north of 800 horsepower, thus improving upon the 63’s nought to 100 km/h (62 mph) time of 3.2 seconds, as well as its top speed of 315 km/h (195 mph).

The plug-in hybrid system will also add a fair bit of weight (usually around 200 kg / 440 pounds), so handling agility may suffer slightly, especially since the AMG GT 63S four-door already weighs 2,045 kg (4,508 pounds). It will also be a fair bit more expensive than the 63S, which currently starts at $161,200 in the U.S., while in Germany it kicks off at €165,253.

Mercedes is believed to unveil the AMG GT73 PHEV before 2020 is over, although we don’t exactly know when. The debut could be pushed back to 2021 as has been the case with many other planned reveals that have been affected by the pandemic.