Mercedes-AMG Teams Up With Micro Mobility Systems AG For New E-Scooter

In recent years, major car and motorcycle manufacturers have been dipping their toes into the e-mobility space. We've seen it in the likes of Ducati with its ever-expanding range of electric bikes. Yamaha and Honda have been rolling out electric bicycles and scooters, too, and Porsche's rather aggressive entry into the e-bike space has certainly caught the attention of a lot of enthusiasts.

This time around, Mercedes-AMG has joined in on the fun yet again, with the launch of a performance-oriented e-scooter. Yes, the brand already has an AMG-branded e-scooter in partnership with Xiaomi, however, the newest Mercedes-AMG E-Scooter is built in partnership with Swiss micromobility company Micro Mobility Systems AG. Just like any other electric scooter, the Mercedes-AMG E-Scooter can be easily folded and stored in the trunk of even the smallest A-Class Mercedes Benz, in a small corner of your garage, or even under your work desk. Its light weight also means it can be carried around in public transport.

It's in terms of performance that the Mercedes-AMG E-Scooter really shines. Unlike the usual 250-watt motors found on other electric scooters, the Mercedes-AMG E-Scooter is packing a 500-watt hub motor, enabling it to zip up to 12.5 miles an hour in just a matter of seconds. It features a twist grip throttle, too, as opposed to a thumb throttle found on more basic scooters. As for the battery, the built-in 9.6-ampere-hour unit is supposedly good for a range of up to 25 miles.

Other features include an ergonomically designed, adjustable handlebar allowing you to raise or lower the bars according to your preference. The scooter is also equipped with a kinetic recuperation system that momentarily charges the battery under braking. Of course, it also has mechanical brakes in the form of a drum brake at the rear, as well as a foot brake on the mudguard.

Last but not least, Mercedes-AMG's new E-Scooter is outfitted with quite a bit of premium technology. It features smartphone connectivity via the Micro App, and uses Bluetooth connectivity to display vital ride stats – speed, range, battery status, etc – via your smartphone which can be mounted onto the handlebars via a built-in holder.

At present, neither Mercedes-AMG nor Micro Mobility Systems AG have disclosed the pricing for the new E-Scooter, but you can bet that from the Mercedes-AMG branding alone, this scooter will cost quite a pretty penny.