More than one in ten new Porsches sold in the U.S. is all-electric.

Porsche has improved its U.S. car sales in the third quarter of 2020 by 5% year-over-year to 15,548, but the most interesting news is how well the Taycan was selling.

The German manufacturer noted 1,858 Taycan sales, which is almost 12% of the total. The Taycan has become also the third best-selling Porsche, behind Macan and Cayenne.

The company hasn't revealed its plug-in hybrid car sales (Panamera and Cayenne), but we guess that the total plug-in share already is somewhere around 20% in the U.S.

Porsche Taycan sales in the U.S. in Q3 2020

external_image

After three quarters of 2020, Taycan sales stand at 2,897, which is about 7.3% of all Porsche sales.

It might not be possible to achieve a 10% BEV share in 2020 (it will be close though), but next year, 10% should be considered as a starting point to much higher levels.

