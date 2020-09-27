Austria has noted a record number of passenger plug-in electric car registrations in August - 2,071, which is two times more than a year ago.

The market share has surged as well, reaching 9.9%. Most of those sales are all-electric cars (54%), but the growth of BEVs is just 8% year-over-year. On the other hand, plug-in hybrids (46%) increased by 241% year-over-year.

After eight months, nearly 11,700 new plug-ins were registered (up 45% year-over-year) and the average market share is 7.4%.

Tesla Model 3 Renault ZOE

Model rank

Despite the fact that the 2020 year turned out to be very challenging for the Tesla Model 3 in Europe, it managed to stay on top in Austria with a small advantage over the Renault ZOE (1,436 vs 1,329 after eight months). The third best is Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) with 592 copies YTD..

Model 3 is also the top-selling EV in the month of August (191 registrations), followed by the Hyundai Kona Electric (148) and ZOE (141).

The highest classified plug-in hybrids in the top 10 happen to be premium models (BMW X5 at #5, BMW 530e, Porsche Cayenne PHEV and Volvo XC60 PHEV).

Top 10 for the year: