Lovecars puts the all-new all-electric Porsche Taycan Turbo S to the test by offering up a McLaren P1 for competition. Place your bets in the comment section before watching the video.

The Porsche Taycan Turbo S is one of the quickest production cars ever built. It ranks right up there at the top of the list with the super-quick Tesla Model S Performance. However, if you watch enough races, you know that this doesn't mean the Taycan is going to win them all. We've already seen it win some and lose some.

If you wanted to really give the Taycan Turbo S a run for its money, which car would you choose to challenge it? If we just stick with standard production vehicles, there are few aside from the Model S. However, if we move to limited-production supercars and hypercars, there are plenty of options. Arguably the most notable is the McLaren P1.

The McLaren P1 plug-in hybrid combines electric and gas power to crank out over 900 horsepower. It tackles a zero-to-60-mph sprint in under 3 seconds and has a top speed of 217 mph. When it was new, it was priced at over $1 million.

The range-topping Taycan Turbo S is Porsche's first all-electric car. It's important to note it doesn't have a turbocharger or any engine at all. It starts at $185,000 and comes standard with two electric motors and all-wheel drive.

The Taycan Turbo S cranks out up to 750 horsepower with its 'Overboost Power with Launch Control.' It can hit 60 mph from a stop in just 2.6 seconds and has a top speed of 162 mph. As you can see, some of the numbers in the chart don't quite line up with the figures on Porsche's website.

Check out the race to see which car comes out ahead in the quarter-mile run. Then, scroll down to the comment section and let us know if your initial guess was right.