It's the most fascinating matchup in the electric car world. Sure, we see Tesla vehicles face off against a multitude of other cars all the time, but they're usually of the gas-powered variety. This is because there are no other EVs on the market today that can even come close to outperforming the Tesla Model S, and even the Model 3. That is until the Porsche Taycan came along.

The Porsche Taycan Turbo S is the only current electric car that can keep up with, if not blow past, Tesla's quickest cars. However, Tesla continues to make adjustments and update its vehicles to make them perform better. We've really only seen the Tesla Model S versus Porsche Taycan Turbo S matchup a few times, and each time it seems to be a bit different, meaning the Model S may be a P100D or a Performance. Or is it Raven? or Cheetah?

At any rate, the video above is short, sweet, and fun to watch. Before you click play, do you know which car is going to win? Will it even be close?

Watch the video to find out. Then, fill us in with your wisdom in the comment section below.

Video Description via Cars with Pilot Tseno on YouTube:

Tesla Model S P100D vs Porsche Taycan Turbo S Drag Race!

Hello boys and girls, this is your Pilot speaking, today I have something very special for you! A drag race between the two electric titans. The Porsche Taycan Turbo S against the 2019 Tesla Model S P100D Ludicrous +

This is episode 1 from the upcoming Bulgarian Supercars Sunday, that we filmed a couple of days ago. Hope you enjoy it and stay tuned for the other monsters from the video intro.

Huge thanks to Todor and Avtosiasti for making this episode possible! Looking forward to bring you more amazing contest.