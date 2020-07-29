Polestar today confirmed delivery of the first European customer Polestar 2 car - at its global headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden.

The first batch of P2 arrived in Europe in June, and soon deliveries will follow in other markets - Norway, then Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands and the UK, and finally Switzerland and North America. Deliveries are also underway in China.

The first customer - Sture Stensson - said:

“I ordered my Polestar 2 on launch day. This is my first electric vehicle and I have mounted solar panels on the roof for easy charging at home. I have read all the great reviews in the papers and online, and picked up many new cars throughout the years, but this is the greatest moment so far.”

The brand so far has opened 14 Polestar Spaces across China, Europe and North America with plans for about 50 by the end of 2020. Customers in all launch markets can also book test drives.

The Polestar 2 is produced in a shared production facility in Luqiao, China since March 2020.

Thomas Ingenlath, CEO of Polestar said:

“I am extremely proud of the entire team. To have overcome production and logistics challenges due to the global pandemic and to be able to bring this product to our customers when we said we would is a huge achievement. The press reaction has been incredible and we are building real momentum behind Polestar 2.”

