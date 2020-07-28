Meet eBussy created by a German company called Electric Brands. It’s a small commercial type electric vehicle that’s built on a modular platform, available in several different body styles, two chassis versions and with an optional long range battery.

So far it’s all just 3D models, but Electric Brands intends to start building and selling the eBussy in 2021. And the idea itself is certainly cool to have a vehicle that’s available as a pickup, kipper, crew cab pickup, van, mini truck, convertible and even a camper.

Gallery: eBussy

15 Photos

Aside from the regular chassis, the company plans to also offer an off-road version with raised suspension, plastic wheel arches and a bull bar. The base model gets a very small 10 kWh battery pack, but because the vehicle weighs between 992 pounds (450 kg) and 1,322 pounds (600 kg) depending on body style, it has a claimed range of 200 km (124 miles).

This can be extended to 600 km (373 miles) by opting for the larger 30 kWh battery. In terms of performance, it won’t be an EV to burn everybody at the lights in, since it’s only rated at 20 horsepower, although the claimed 737 pound-feet (1,000 Nm) of torque should make it apt at carrying heavy loads (and itself) with ease.

The plan is to also have solar panels on the roof of all examples sold which on the models with the most roof surface will provide a claimed 13 kW/h per day. Pricing will kick off at €15.800 for the base model with no attachments and it nearly doubles for the most expensive variant, the camper.