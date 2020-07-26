Renault happily announced that its cumulative sales of all-electric vehicles in Europe has crossed the threshold of 300,000.

That includes all models - ZOE, Kangoo Z.E., Master Z.E., discontinued Fluence Z.E., and even the Twizy (heavy quadricycle) we believe.

The ZOE in particular is at well over 200,000, including 100,000 registered in France.

During the first half of 2020, Renault increased EV sales by 38% year-over-year to more than 42,000. That's already two-thirds of the full 2019 result of over 61,000. In 2020, the total result might be about 100,000.

ZOE, with 37,540 (up 50% year-over-year) is the top-selling electric car in Europe.

We guess that in the near future, ZOE might remain the top-selling model as the number of new orders is higher than ever.

With the new Renault Twingo Z.E. later this year, Renault should sell well over 10,000 EVs per month, beyond its June record of over 12,000.

Additionally, the French manufacturer is also entering the plug-in hybrid segment.