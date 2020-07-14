This drag race video features a clone of the Pontiac Trans-Am from 'Smokey and the Bandit' up against the crazy fast Tesla Model S Raven. Old school meets new in a quarter-mile showdown.

We all know that the Model S is one of the quickest cars ever made and that the Raven version of this Tesla is capable of some super quick times on the drag strip. In fact, the Raven Model S may be one of the quickest street-legal cars ever made, so surely this old Pontiac Trans-Am won't stand a chance, right?

Normally, we'd place our bets on the Tesla, but when you see inside the engine bay of the Trans-Am, you'll notice this is far from a stock version. So, perhaps this heavily modified "Smokey and the Bandit" Trans-Am does have a chance against the Model S then?

That assumption proves to be quite wrong though, as you'll see when watching the video. In all honesty, it seems there's not a car out there that can repeatedly beat the Tesla Model S Raven at the drag strip. We say repeatedly because there might be that one off win that comes when the Tesla doesn't launch off the line right, but if the launch is good, the Model S seems to always pull off the win.

In this instance, the launch doesn't matter much as the Tesla just destroys the Trans-Am, despite the mods on the Pontiac. Instant electric torque and all-wheel-drive is hard to beat and the Model S once again proves its the drag strip champion.