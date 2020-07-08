The wholesale shipment number suggests that Tesla is close to its target of 4,000 units per week.

Made-in-China (MIC) Tesla Model 3 sales in China surged in June in the end-of-quarter rush, reaching its all-time high of almost 15,000*.

The number of 14,954 provided by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), via Reuters, is some 35% better than in May.

* CPCA reports wholesale shipments, not registrations/deliveries.

It was probably a pretty challenging time for all the employees to bump the company's result.

Tesla results in China:

Made-in-China (MIC) Tesla Model 3 results according to CPCA (sales), MIIT (production):

We don't yet have the production numbers from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), but if Tesla reached 4,000 units per month, it might be really great too.

Moneyball reports also that in June, Tesla held some 23% of all-electric car segment - as the total CPCA's wholesale shipments stood at 67,000 BEVs.

 
 
 

