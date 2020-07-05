A few weeks ago, we told you our own Kyle Conner was super busy, as there was a ton going on at the Out of Spec Motoring / InsideEVs US track in North Carolina. If you don't follow all the YouTube channels, our articles, and our podcast, you may not be aware of just how crazy it was.

There were multiple events at the track, videos for all the channels, a few OEM test vehicles, a smaller road trip, visits from Now You Know, EV Dave, and i1Tesla, to name a few. In the midst of all this, Electric Performance also took a road trip out to the North Carolina track to test the Tesla Model 3 Performance that will hit the Pikes Peak Challenge.

Blake Fuller runs the Electrified Performance YouTube channel and is also the driver of the Pikes Peak Model 3. We talked to him and some of the others on one of our recent InsideEVs' podcasts, which you can watch by clicking here. He also provides more details in the video above.

Since there was so much going on at InsideEVs and at the track, we didn't end up featuring much of the Tesla Model 3 Performance Pikes Peak preparations. It's pretty incredible to watch it tearing up the track. However, it all makes a lot more sense with Fuller narrating. We've also included some related videos below.