Excellent news comes from the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles, which not only reopens to the public (on Friday, June 19), but will get one of the most awaited electric cars - the Tesla Cybertruck - on display.

The Cybertruck was unveiled at a private event on November 21, 2019, and besides on several occasions, while driving in public, there was no way to see it in person.

Now, at last, those in the Los Angeles area will be able to see this extraordinary prototype in the lobby of the museum for a limited time - June 20-27.

"With its striking sharp-edged, flat-paneled exoskeleton made of stainless steel and armored glass, Tesla created the all-electric Cybertruck to offer more utility than most pickup trucks and more performance than many sports cars. In its Tri Motor all-wheel drive configuration, the Cybertruck can accelerate from 0-60 mph in 2.9 seconds, tow up to 14,000 pounds and travel 500-plus miles on a single charge. Production is expected to begin in late 2021."

It's not the only Tesla at the museum, as Petersen and Tesla established a partnership quite some time ago. There are available also two other EVs: the Model S prototype and Roadster (check the “Alternating Currents” exhibit on the museum’s second floor).

Petersen Executive Director Terry L. Karges said:

“Tesla has been a trailblazer in the widespread acceptance of electric vehicles since introducing the Model S prototype. The Cybertruck paves the way for the utility vehicle of the future, and we can’t wait to display it proudly in our lobby, as we reopen to the public.”

For more details and safety measures please check the press release or go directly to Petersen.org.