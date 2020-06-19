Does the new Chevrolet Camaro ZL-1 stand a chance in a drag race against the Tesla Model S Raven? The answer is no and this video proves that. Even though the Camaro ZL-1 comes to the line packing loads of power, the Model S immediately leaves it in the dust.

We've seen a Model S recently beat a Ferrari F12, so it's really no surprise to us that it can crush the Camaro, but we really didn't expect the margin of victory to be so huge. It's almost as if the Camaro is standing still. It's not. However, the Model S Rave is just so quick that it makes contenders seem incredibly slow.

According to the video, the specs for the Camaro are rather impressive:

This new ZL-1 Camaro has a supercharged 6.2-liter V8, producing 650 horsepower and 650 pound-feet, capable of propelling it to 60 mph in just 3.5 seconds. It tops out at 198 mph from the factory.

But specs don't seem to mean all that much in a race against an AWD electric car, especially one as fast as the Model S.

The YouTuber asks this of the Camaro:

How will it fare against the Tesla?

The answer is that it won't fare well at all. It loses badly.

Tesla ET: 10.71@123.89 (RT:0.204) Camaro: No time shown, but the margin was wide.

This was a 1/4 mile race at the Bradenton Dragstrip.

Grab a loo at the video and let us know if you're as impressed by the Model S as we are.