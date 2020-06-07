Tesla Model 3 is the most popular plug-in model by a huge margin.

Plug-in electric car sales substantially improved in Canada during the first three months of 2020, according to the report provided by Electric Mobility Canada.

The total volume of all-electric (BEV), plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and hydrogen fuel cell (FCVs) cars - although probably not many FCVs - amounted to 11,978, which is about 50% more than in Q1 2019 (7,999).

BEV, PHEV and FCV sales in Canada - Q1 2020

charts: Electric Mobility Canada

external_image

It will be hard to improve from that point in Q2, as we know how devastating the COVID-19 lockdown was for the automotive market, but at least the plug-in market share will be high.

Already, March brought a noticeable spike of 5.6% - the new all-time record.

external_image

Models

In terms of the most popular models - the Tesla Model 3 is second to none with 4,025 sales in Q1, more than three times above the 2nd best (Toyota Prius Prime).

Top BEVs:

  • Tesla Model 3: 4,025
  • Chevrolet Bolt EV: 1,031
  • Nissan LEAF: 701

Top PHEVs:

  • Toyota Prius Prime: 1,288
  • Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV: 637
  • Honda Clarity PHEV: 259

It's a very interesting outcome that Tesla is able to beat all the BEVs and PHEVs. One might expect that in a country like Canada, plug-in hybrids would be a strong competitor due to the cold winter.

We are eager to see whether things will change, once long-range PHEVs will enter the market later this year. The Toyota RAV4 Prime might be a decent contender.

Source: Electric Mobility Canada