Volvo has officially opened U.K. order books for the XC40 Recharge P8 EV compact SUV. It becomes not only the greenest XC40 available, but also the quickest and most expensive in the range.

It is available to British buyers from £53,155, but since budget changes in March of this year went into effect, it no longer qualifies for the government grant for EVs; that only applies to vehicles costing under £50,000 now. If you want an EV from Volvo that costs less, you can opt for the Polestar 2 that also recently went on sale.

The Recharge P8 sits at the very top of the XC40 range in terms of performance. It comes courtesy of two 201 horsepower electric motor, one driving each axle. Combined power is 402 horsepower, while peak torque is 660 Nm (487 pound-feet) - these figures allow the electric XC40 to sprint to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.9 seconds before topping out at 180 km/h (112 mph), the restricted top speed of all new Volvos.

Gallery: Volvo XC40 Recharge

41 Photos

Its 78 kWh battery pack gives it a claimed WLTP range of 400 km (248 miles). Charging it from flat can be done via a 150 kW fast charger that tops it back up to 80 percen in 40 minutes.

If you want a more sportier looking version of this vehicle, there are rumors that Volvo is working on a more sporty looking coupe-like model that could be called the C40.