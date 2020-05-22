Ah, the days of Project Loveday come back to us now and again. This new Tesla Cybertruck spec ad took us back, since its creator Joe Sill produced one of our favorite Tesla Model S ads years ago. We've embedded it below to refresh your memory, or in case you never saw it in the first place.

Joe Sill is an award-winning director and a Tesla fan. He's been quarantining in Los Angeles and decided it was time to revisit Tesla as a new ad project. What better than the Cybertruck to pique his interest?

The Tesla Cybertruck surely seems as if it came from beyond. We all know CEO Elon Musk is a big fan of space exploration, with plans to eventually head to Mars. Of all Tesla's current vehicles, the Cybertruck seems the best fit for the planet. Perhaps SpaceX can make it happen someday? Heck, they already sent Musk's Tesla Roadster into orbit.

At any rate, check out Sill's amazing work. Then, leave us a comment below.

Video Description via JOE SILL on YouTube:

"IT CAME FROM BEYOND" | CYBERTRUCK (4K HD)

Six years ago, I made a video about a young boy jettisoning his father's Model S into outer space. I did this out of my love for the Tesla brand, and the imagination it gave to creators like myself. And recently, after a few months of quarantining here in Los Angeles, I decided to start a new little project at home to stay creative and keep myself busy. With two weeks and a laptop, this is what I ended up with.

Music: "Fool" by Ryan Taubert (100% Clearance through Musicbed)

UAP Footage: "GOFAST" & "GIMBAL" videos released by the U.S. Department of Defense, April 27, 2020