As Sandy Munro has recently wrapped up his Tesla Model Y teardown – and is eagerly awaiting the sale of his reports on the Model Y electric crossover – it's time to move on. There's probably not a better Tesla topic for Munro right now than the Cybertruck. While he doesn't have one to tear apart yet, he has access to all current pickup trucks, which will be Cybertruck rivals down the road. In addition, his team has dissected the trucks in the past.

The reason we say the Tesla Cybertruck is a good topic for Munro is not only due to its popularity, but also since it's Tesla's next vehicle to come to market. Moreover, Munro asked his followers for content suggestions, and many wanted more Cybertruck coverage, as well as information about its competitors. We're not talking about other upcoming electric pickup trucks, but instead, current gas-powered models.

While it looked like it may be a long time before the Cybertruck would become a reality, that may be subject to change soon. Tesla seems to be in the final stages of selecting a location for the upcoming Cybertruck factory. Once that site is chosen, the automaker appears to have plans to move forward very rapidly.

It seems like every time someone interviews Munro lately, they just want to know about the Cybertruck. Sure, the Model Y is interesting, but it's much like Tesla's other cars, and almost the same as the Model 3 in many ways. The Cybertruck, on the other hand, is arguably the most unique vehicle to be introduced in years.

The above video is a brief introduction to Munro's upcoming Tesla Cybertruck Competitive Comparison series. We look forward to the more in-depth content that lies ahead. Check it out and leave us a comment.

Cybertruck Competitive Comparison - Brief Introduction

This episode is a brief introduction to our new limited YouTube series: The Cybertruck Competitive Comparison. In this series we will be releasing one episode per week for the next month. These videos will be longer in length than our previous daily Model Y videos. We will not be tearing these vehicles down but many of the engineers at Munro & Associates have been exposed to the torn down versions of these trucks already.

