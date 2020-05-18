It seems Tesla may be focused on Austin, Texas as the future site for the production of the Tesla Cybertruck and Model Y. This will likely be Tesla's biggest factory to date too.

Several American publications immediately came out with news that Tesla chose Austin, Texas or Tulsa, Oklahoma as the location for the construction of its new plant. All of them, including CNBC, refer to their own source(s) within the company, so there's no way of knowing for sure if any of the information is accurate.