Polestar officially announced its first retail partners, cities and future plans in the U.S. market as customer deliveries of the Polestar 2 should start in a few months (summer 2020).
Initially, during the second half of 2020, Polestar Spaces will be launched in four places, through a partnership with "established retailer groups including Manhattan Motorcars, Galpin Motors and Price-Simms Automotive Group:"
- New York City
- Los Angeles
- two locations in the San Francisco Bay Area
In the first half of 2021, several other locations will be added:
- Boston, MA
- Denver, CO
- Texas
- Washington D.C.
- Florida
Technically, Polestar will sell its cars in all 50 states, although as we can see, the expansion of Polestar Spaces will be gradual (and highly dependable on sales we guess).
Gregor Hembrough, Head of Polestar USA said:
“We have been able to partner with retailers that that embrace Polestar’s innovative retail and service models. This will of course be a major benefit to our customers. With more than 80 percent of Polestar 2 reservation holders residing within a 150-mile range of the Spaces scheduled to open by mid 2021, customers will be well supported throughout their relationship with Polestar.”
It's probably not a surprise that those who would like to purchase the Polestar 2, but live outside of the 150 miles of the closest Polestar Space, will most likely have to pay some additional costs for deliveries/service.
"Polestar will offer a convenient home delivery and service program for all Polestar models. Polestar customers living within 150 miles of a Polestar Space can have their new car delivered to their door and picked up for future servicing.
The program enables customers to enjoy seamless Polestar ownership without having to leave their homes. For customers living beyond the 150-mile delivery radius, their nearest Polestar Space will work to provide the most convenient solution for their needs. Polestar vehicles are available for sale and delivery in all 50 states."
See more about pricing here.
Gallery: Polestar Space Oslo
To supplement its digital retail model, Polestar Spaces—physical retail showrooms—will host non-commissioned Polestar Specialists to assist customers with product information and test drives of the brand’s first vehicles, the electric performance hybrid GT Polestar 1 and all-electric performance fastback Polestar 2.
