Today, Polestar officially announced the formal pricing of its first all-electric model, the 2021 Polestar 2 performance fastback, for the U.S. market.

This all-new model will start from $59,900, which means that the MSRP is actually about $3,000 below the initial hinted price of $63,000.

The customers can count also on state incentives (up to $2,000 in some cases) and the $7,500 federal tax credit, which in the best case scenario brings the effective price down by $9,500 to around $50,400.

Gregor Hembrough, Head of Polestar USA said:

“We are quite enthusiastic to announce the U.S. pricing for the Polestar 2. The MSRP is lower than we originally targeted, and will be extended to all of our current reservation holders. With an online purchase option, lower pricing, considerable tax incentives, and production already underway, the Polestar 2 is well positioned for a successful entry into the U.S. market.”

Together with the MSRP, several options were also announced:

Performance Pack: $5,000

Nappa Leather Interior: $4,000

20-Inch Alloy Wheels: $1,200

Metallic Paint Colors: $1,200

Checking all the boxes might shoot the price up by $11,400 to $71,300 (before any incentives).

Customer deliveries from summer

Another important thing is that first customer deliveries to U.S. reservation holders are scheduled for summer 2020. The Polestar 2 is already in production - since March.

Polestar intends to sell/lease its BEVs in all 50 states using a digital retail model, supported by some physical retail showrooms — Polestar Spaces. First locations will be launched on the West Coast and in New York in late summer.

"With a digital retail model, the Polestar 2 is available to purchase on Polestar.com. To supplement this, the brand will soon open physical retail showrooms—Polestar Spaces—where non-commissioned Polestar Specialists will be able to assist customers with product information and test drives. The first of these locations will open on the West Coast of the United States and New York in late summer 2020, with additional locations to follow."

Waiting for a range rating

The latest press release does not say anything about the expected EPA range rating, so we base it on the 470 km (292 miles) WLTP value. The U.S. and European versions of the car are equipped with a 78 kWh battery.

Polestar 2 specs:

470 km (292 miles) of WLTP range

of WLTP range 78 kWh battery (324 pouch cells, 27 modules, liquid-cooled)

(324 pouch cells, 27 modules, liquid-cooled) 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.7 seconds

dual motor all-wheel drive

system output: 300 kW (408 hp) and 660 Nm of torque (one 150 kW and 330 Nm electric motor per axle)

150 kW fast charging capability

based on Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) platform

* in China battery capacity will be 72 kWh