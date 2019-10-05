Polestar 2 starts in Europe at around €60,000 but is fully equipped, with WLTP range of 500 km (311 miles).
Polestar announced the final prices for the upcoming all-electric performance fastback Polestar 2 model in European launch markets, where first customer deliveries are expected from June 2020.
Prices start at under €60,000 ($65,900) (including VAT tax but before incentives), including routine servicing and maintenance for the first three years with pick-up and delivery, in line with manufacturer guidelines:
|Norway
|NOK 469,000
|Sweden
|SEK 659,000
|Germany
|EUR 58,800
|United Kingdom
|GBP 49,900
|The Netherlands
|EUR 59,800
|Belgium
|EUR 59,800
For Northa America and China there are only guide pricing (finalised pricing to follow):
- North America - $63,000 (USD)
- China - RMB 460,000 (about $64,350)
Polestar 2 will be produced in China from early 2020 and sold exclusively online at Polestar.com (currently, the company accepts reservations with fully refundable deposits).
"With a digital retail model, all Polestar cars will be purchased online and directly from Polestar6. The brand will be opening Polestar Spaces where Polestar Specialists will be able to assist customers with product information and test drives. The first of these inner-city locations will open before the end of 2019, with a total of 50 spaces planned globally by the end of 2020."
The Swedish brand (part of Geely) promises an extremely high specification for initial production with two packages - Pilot package and Plus package (see specs below) included as standard in launch edition of the car.
Polestar 2 will be also the industry's first car with Android Automotive OS infotainment implementation.
"The 300 kW all-wheel drive powertrain has a large 78 kWh battery pack which offers range flexibility and a dynamic drive. The car features a suite of driver aids, including the highly advanced Pilot Assist, helping to ensure that the high-performance drive is also a safe one. The panoramic roof keeps the cabin light and airy, while pixel headlights provide maximum illumination at all times.
The highly anticipated infotainment system powered by Android Automotive OS is a first for any vehicle. This solution delivers the best in-car digital experience with the Google Assistant, Google Maps and the Google Play Store2, promising a truly seamless digital experience. Phone-as-Key further underlines the digital nature of the vehicle, while a sophisticated Harmon Kardon sound system is also included."
*Pilot and Plus Package Specification
Pilot Package
- Pilot Assist
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Blind Spot Information system with steer assist
- Cross Traffic Alert with brake support
- Rear collision warning and mitigation
- Collision avoidance and mitigation by braking and steering
- Run-off-road mitigation
- Forward collision warning
- Lane Keeping Aid
- Road Sign Information
- Speed limiter
- Driver Alert Control
- Post impact braking
- 360° Camera incl. parking sensors
- HomeLink™
Plus Package
- Fixed panoramic sunroof + Polestar symbol lit in/on roof
- Pixel headlights with welcome sequence
- LED front fog lights with cornering function
- Headlight high pressure cleaning
- Heated wiper blades
- Heated steering wheel and rear seats (heated front seats fitted by default)
- Power front seat backrests
- Mechanical cushion extensions
- Rear storage net, front seat backrests
- Interior high level illumination
- Harman Kardon premium sound
- Additional USB connector rear
- Inductive charging for smartphone
- Rear floor “lid in lid” with bag holder
Polestar 2 specs:
- 78 kWh battery (324 pouch cells, 27 modules, liquid-cooled)
- target 500 km (311 miles) of WLTP range
- expected 275 miles (442 km) of EPA range
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.7 seconds
- dual motor all-wheel drive
- system output: 300 kW (408 hp) and 660 Nm of torque (one 150 kW and 330 Nm electric motor per axle)
- 150 kW fast charging capability
- based on Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) platform
* in China battery capacity will be 72 kWh