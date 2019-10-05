Polestar announced the final prices for the upcoming all-electric performance fastback Polestar 2 model in European launch markets, where first customer deliveries are expected from June 2020.

Prices start at under €60,000 ($65,900) (including VAT tax but before incentives), including routine servicing and maintenance for the first three years with pick-up and delivery, in line with manufacturer guidelines:

Norway NOK 469,000 Sweden SEK 659,000 Germany EUR 58,800 United Kingdom GBP 49,900 The Netherlands EUR 59,800 Belgium EUR 59,800

For Northa America and China there are only guide pricing (finalised pricing to follow):

North America - $63,000 (USD)

China - RMB 460,000 (about $64,350)

Polestar 2 will be produced in China from early 2020 and sold exclusively online at Polestar.com (currently, the company accepts reservations with fully refundable deposits).

"With a digital retail model, all Polestar cars will be purchased online and directly from Polestar6. The brand will be opening Polestar Spaces where Polestar Specialists will be able to assist customers with product information and test drives. The first of these inner-city locations will open before the end of 2019, with a total of 50 spaces planned globally by the end of 2020."

The Swedish brand (part of Geely) promises an extremely high specification for initial production with two packages - Pilot package and Plus package (see specs below) included as standard in launch edition of the car.

Polestar 2 will be also the industry's first car with Android Automotive OS infotainment implementation.

"The 300 kW all-wheel drive powertrain has a large 78 kWh battery pack which offers range flexibility and a dynamic drive. The car features a suite of driver aids, including the highly advanced Pilot Assist, helping to ensure that the high-performance drive is also a safe one. The panoramic roof keeps the cabin light and airy, while pixel headlights provide maximum illumination at all times. The highly anticipated infotainment system powered by Android Automotive OS is a first for any vehicle. This solution delivers the best in-car digital experience with the Google Assistant, Google Maps and the Google Play Store2, promising a truly seamless digital experience. Phone-as-Key further underlines the digital nature of the vehicle, while a sophisticated Harmon Kardon sound system is also included." Gallery: Polestar 2 (2019) 20 Photos

*Pilot and Plus Package Specification Pilot Package Pilot Assist

Adaptive Cruise Control

Blind Spot Information system with steer assist

Cross Traffic Alert with brake support

Rear collision warning and mitigation

Collision avoidance and mitigation by braking and steering

Run-off-road mitigation

Forward collision warning

Lane Keeping Aid

Road Sign Information

Speed limiter

Driver Alert Control

Post impact braking

360° Camera incl. parking sensors

HomeLink™ Plus Package Fixed panoramic sunroof + Polestar symbol lit in/on roof

Pixel headlights with welcome sequence

LED front fog lights with cornering function

Headlight high pressure cleaning

Heated wiper blades

Heated steering wheel and rear seats (heated front seats fitted by default)

Power front seat backrests

Mechanical cushion extensions

Rear storage net, front seat backrests

Interior high level illumination

Harman Kardon premium sound

Additional USB connector rear

Inductive charging for smartphone

Rear floor “lid in lid” with bag holder

Polestar 2 specs:

78 kWh battery (324 pouch cells, 27 modules, liquid-cooled)

(324 pouch cells, 27 modules, liquid-cooled) target 500 km (311 miles) of WLTP range

expected 275 miles (442 km) of EPA range

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.7 seconds

dual motor all-wheel drive

system output: 300 kW (408 hp) and 660 Nm of torque (one 150 kW and 330 Nm electric motor per axle)

150 kW fast charging capability

based on Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) platform

* in China battery capacity will be 72 kWh