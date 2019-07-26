Polestar 2, the upcoming hot high-end model is currently presented in its anticipated biggest markets around the world (also in North America).

Here we can take a look at the potential Tesla Model 3 competitor in London where What Car? did a walkthrough video of the pre-production car. It's hard to pass by the Polestar 2 indifferently as it's an excellent looking car.

Video Description via What Car? on YouTube: 2020 Polestar 2 EV walkaround – better than the Tesla Model 3? | What Car? Big performance, bold looks and a plush interior. Is the Polestar 2 the most exciting new electric car this year? And will it be in with a chance of beating the Tesla Model 3? Watch our video to find out the details

To be fully honest, while tha customer base for the Polestar 2 and Model 3 could be similar, those are slightly different products. Model 3 is more mainstream, while Polestar 2 will be a lower volume/more expensive model (by at least order of magnitude), more exclusive and for sure more conventional.

The biggest chance for Polestar 2 in the U.S. is the federal tax credit of $7,500, which will be available long after Tesla reaches the end of phase out at the end of 2019.

The location of roadshow events are available here, while the configurator for first batch of markets can be found here. In the U.S., the target price after federal tax credit to be $55,500 (first deliveries from July 2020).

Polestar 2 specs:

78 kWh battery (324 pouch cells, 27 modules, liquid-cooled)

(324 pouch cells, 27 modules, liquid-cooled) target 500 km (311 miles) of WLTP range

expected 275 miles (442 km) of EPA range

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.7 seconds

dual motor all-wheel drive

system output: 300 kW (408 hp) and 660 Nm of torque (one 150 kW and 330 Nm electric motor per axle)

150 kW fast charging capability

based on Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) platform

* in China battery capacity will be 72 kWh