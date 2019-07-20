Polestar announced six public events in North America to present the upcoming all-electric Polestar 2 model, scheduled for launch in 2020.

The tour starts this month on the West Coast in the U.S. before moving to Canada:

July 27-28 Seattle

August 9-11 San Francisco

August 16-18 Los Angeles

August 23-25 San Diego

September TBD Vancouver

September TBD Toronto

"The Polestar 2 roadshow encompasses a mix of unique brand experiences in major cities across the West Coast of the United States as well as Canada. The events will provide visitors with an immersive demonstration of the first fully electric car from the Volvo Car Group. The Polestar team will welcome the public to experience the vehicle’s unique features and interior space, including the first in-car infotainment system powered by Android, which includes the Google Assistant, Google Maps with support for electric vehicle charging and the Google Play Store."

North America is one of the biggest markets for the Polestar 2, according to Gregor Hembrough, Head of Polestar in the Americas:

“Anticipation for the Polestar 2 is high in North America with the bulk of the initial orders coming from this region. This is the first opportunity for the general public to engage with the Polestar 2 in this part of the world, and we expect these modern cities to embrace the first 100% electric car from Polestar.”

Polestar 2 specs:

78 kWh battery (324 pouch cells, 27 modules, liquid-cooled)

(324 pouch cells, 27 modules, liquid-cooled) target 500 km (311 miles) of WLTP range

expected 275 miles (442 km) of EPA range

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.7 seconds

dual motor all-wheel drive

system output: 300 kW (408 hp) and 660 Nm of torque (two 150 kW and 330 Nm electric motors per axle)

150 kW fast charging capability

based on Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) platform

* in China battery capacity will be 72 kWh